Swisher home destroyed in fire

An eastern Iowa home is destroyed in a fire Monday evening.

Jefferson-Monroe fire crews responded to a house fire at 1510 Ridge Top Drive in Swisher around 6:00 p.m. Monday. The cold temperatures made it hard for fire crews to battle the flames. Because the home was in a rural area, there was no municipal water connection, so all water had to be brought in from several miles away.

Eight departments responded to battle the blaze. When crews arrived, everyone was out of the home safely, and no injuries were reported. The Red Cross will be helping the family.

The home is considered a total loss.