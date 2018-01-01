Condos go up in flames in Urbandale

A dozen emergency crews battled with flames and smoke during subzero temperatures Monday, as a fire broke out inside a condominiums complex in Urbandale.

The fire first sparked around 3:30 p.m., and flames and thick smoke were quickly seen rising from the top of the building in the 4800 block of 86th Street. The Urbandale Fire Department says no one was hurt in the fire, and a majority of the fire was concentrated in the attic. Fire officials are now trying to figure out what ignited the fire.

At least one passerby is being hailed for his efforts in helping to rescue people from the flames. Brady Yeoman pulled over after seeing smoke.

"There was a lady with a little baby in her hands and I told her get in my car you know just to keep warm," Yeoman at the scene during an interview with Des Moines NBC station WHO-TV. "Eventually, more and more people started evacuating the building and I got as many people as I could in my truck."

WHO-TV also reports that another fire damaged several floors at the complex in July 2010.