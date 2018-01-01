Georgia advances to national Title game with Double OT win over Oklahoma

Georgia's Sony Michel took a direct snap from center and raced 27 yards for the game winning touchdown, as #3 Georgia beat # 2, Oklahoma, 54-48, in double overtime to win the Rose Bowl and advance to the National Championship game in Atlanta against either Clemson or Alabama.

It was Michel's 3rd touchdown of the game, as Georgia battled back from a 2-touchdown deficit to win the Rose Bowl's first-ever overtime game.