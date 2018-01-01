Report: Packers to begin search for new GM

The general manager of the Green Bay Packers is reportedly shifting roles within the organization, and the team will begin a search for a new GM.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports Ted Thompson is "expected to transition into a new role" with the Packers. Thompson has served in the general manager role with Green Bay since 2005, after moving over from Seattle. Thompson also started his career with the Packers as the Assistant Directors of Pro Personnel back in 1992.

Rapoport says the search for Thompson's replacement will begin immediately.