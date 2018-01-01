Boil order in effect for Evansdale

Mayor Doug Faas says some water has now been returned for the City of Evansdale, but is under a very limited basis.

The city is asking residents to open a faucet in the lowest part of their home to drain the water out of their pipes to prevent issues until the water can be fully restored.

KWWL spoke with Mayor Doug Faas who says the city's water tower has frozen over.

The city's water supervisor is working to return water to the area, but will have to pump the water manually overnight.

This means the city's water will have low pressure and be unfiltered when it is restored.

Evansdale is under a mandatory boil order until further notice.