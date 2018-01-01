Man accused of running from police, crashing into telephone pole

A Cedar Rapids man is facing multiple charges after police say he ran from them and then crashed into a telephone pole.

37-year old Kenneth James is charged with Eluding, OWI 3rd Offense and Driving While Barred.

According to a criminal complaint James was driving on the wrong side of an Iowa City road when police tried to pull him over.

The complaint says James stopped in the middle of the road but then took off as an officer was walking towards his car.

Police say James ended up crashing into a telephone pole and then getting out of his car and running through a field.

He was arrested a short time later and was described to have bloodshot eyes, poor balance and slurred speech.