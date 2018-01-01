Bitter cold affecting area firefighters and their equipment - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Bitter cold affecting area firefighters and their equipment

Posted: Updated:
Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

The chilling cold not only affects firefighters but also their equipment.

Over the weekend, Waterloo firefighters responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Madison Street where a fire hydrant was frozen.

This morning around 9 a.m., Mother Nature tested Cedar Rapids firefighters battling a garage fire in the 100 block of Brentwood Dr. NE. The fire spread to the home's attic, forcing two people out into the cold as firefighters handled ice build up around the scene.

Thankfully, firefighters tell us in neither of those fires did the ice build-up or the hydrants delay their ability to respond to the blaze in a timely manner. With 500-700 gallons of water, these are just two of the many challenges firefighters face in the bitter cold.

Waterloo Battalion Chief Mike Moore says, "The guys, more than several times a day and especially when they come back from another call, check to make sure there is no ice anywhere in the engine that could clog up a hose or a nozzle or anything like that."

He says hydrants don't freeze often, but when they do-it can be critical. 

"It creates some excitement a little bit for us. After that 500-700 gallons is gone off the engine, that's our water supply but luckily there's a hydrant every 300 feet so we have a backup, " Moore adds.

Moore says he worries more about simply locating a hydrant in the first place which is something each of us can help with by clearing snow from the area. More than anything, Moore says safety is their top priority.

"As much as I worry about my equipment functioning at a fire, I gotta worry about my guys too. That's the big thing, it can take a lot out of you, the cold, and it can be dangerous, very dangerous," he says.

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Panther men stunned at Bradley, 72-53

    Panther men stunned at Bradley, 72-53

    Sunday, December 31 2017 10:48 PM EST2018-01-01 03:48:47 GMT

    The Northern Iowa men grabbed a second half lead, but could not stop the hot-shooting Bradley Braves, as the Braves pouned the Panthers, 72-53, Sundat afternoon In Peoria. The loss drops UNI to 8-6 on the season and 0-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Sophomore Isaiah Brown was a bright spot for UNI, hitting a career high 17 pounds, with 5 three-pointers, Brown also had 5 rebounds  Freshman Tywhon Pickford led UNI's rebounding for the day with eight.. Darrell Brown, Junior,...

    More >>

    The Northern Iowa men grabbed a second half lead, but could not stop the hot-shooting Bradley Braves, as the Braves pouned the Panthers, 72-53, Sundat afternoon In Peoria. The loss drops UNI to 8-6 on the season and 0-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Sophomore Isaiah Brown was a bright spot for UNI, hitting a career high 17 pounds, with 5 three-pointers, Brown also had 5 rebounds  Freshman Tywhon Pickford led UNI's rebounding for the day with eight.. Darrell Brown, Junior,...

    More >>

  • Tipped ball gives Iowa State Liberty Bowl lead, 21-17

    Tipped ball in the end zone gives Iowa State the Liberty Bowl lead, 21-17

    Tipped ball in the end zone gives Iowa State the Liberty Bowl lead, 21-17

    Saturday, December 30 2017 4:06 PM EST2017-12-30 21:06:39 GMT

    Iowa State receiver, Allen Lazard, caught a tipped ball in the end zone for a Cyclone touchdown and a 21-17 lead in the 50th Auto Zone Liberty Bowl in Memphis. The Cyclones scored on an impressive 11 play drive, capped by QB Kyle Kempt's touchdown pass to Lazard. Kempt's pass in the end zone was high and tipped by a player right into the hands of Lazard.  Iowa State 21, Memphis 17 in the 3rd quarter, 

    More >>

    Iowa State receiver, Allen Lazard, caught a tipped ball in the end zone for a Cyclone touchdown and a 21-17 lead in the 50th Auto Zone Liberty Bowl in Memphis. The Cyclones scored on an impressive 11 play drive, capped by QB Kyle Kempt's touchdown pass to Lazard. Kempt's pass in the end zone was high and tipped by a player right into the hands of Lazard.  Iowa State 21, Memphis 17 in the 3rd quarter, 

    More >>

  • TRACKING: Dangerous chills this morning then above zero highs

    TRACKING: Dangerous chills this morning then above zero highs

    Bitterly cold weather continues through the rest of the week. 

    More >>

    Bitterly cold weather continues through the rest of the week. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.