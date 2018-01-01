UPDATE: Man arrested in Cedar Rapids shooting

UPDATE: Cedar Rapids Police tell us a man has been arrested for a shooting that happened December 30.

26-year-old Leon Tyrone Barnes, from Illinois, is facing several charges. He was extradited to Linn County Jail yesterday afternoon from Illinois.

Barnes is being charged with Attempted Murder, Willful Injury – Causing Serious Injury, Going Armed with Intent, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.The woman who was shot remains in the hospital.

Police have released very few details regarding a shooting that happened Saturday night near the intersection of 17th Street and Bever Avenue SE in Cedar Rapids.

However, one neighbor tells us she witnessed the whole thing.

"Me and my family were sitting there just watching TV thinking it was fireworks, all of the sudden we heard you know a girl screaming, obviously not fireworks," says Dawn Kearney.

She says she looked out to see her neighbor get shot by a man about five times in the stomach area.

"We hear the shooting, see the girl fall over, it's just it's horrible," Kearney told us.

She says she called police and they arrived within seconds.

Kearney says the woman appeared to be conscious as she was taken to an ambulance.

Unfortunately this isn't the first time violence has broken out here.

Kearney told us the house where the shooting occurred is the same one where a man was murdered in September, that case is still unsolved.

The home is located in the 300 block of 17th Street SE and is divided up into more than one unit.

After the September murder one neighbor told us he looked forward to things calming down.

"I'm glad that the activity at this house will stop at least for now but it, it's heartbreaking," said Carmen Maiese at the time.

Kearney says she is hoping to install security cameras now because of the violence.

"We are going to be installing security cameras in the front of our house and in the back of our house and then were gonna make that accessible to the Cedar Rapids Police Department. I do know that a couple of houses around us have the cameras, were just gonna make a clear in, bring it all the way over to the corner," she tells us.

According to the Cedar Rapids Assessors website the home is owned by J B Property Management LLC.

We tried reaching out to the company about the property but the phone number listed had been disconnected.







