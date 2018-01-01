Cedar Rapids School closed Tuesday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids School closed Tuesday

Written by Allison Gibson, News Director
IOWA -

The dangerously cold temperatures have already prompted some school closings for Tuesday, January 2, 2018. The Cedar Rapids Schools have advised they will be closed Tuesday, their web site citing weather conditions as a reason for canceling classes. Preschool has also been canceled.

As of late Monday afternoon of the holiday, Denver schools were reporting a two hour delay for Tuesday. 

A wind chill warning/advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning with a warning that frostbite can happen within minutes if skin is left exposed. StormTrack7 Chief Meteorologist Mark Schnackenberg reports temperature lows will be near 20 below with wind chills making it feel between 20 to 40 below. Highs on Tuesday are expected to hover above zero.

Stay tuned to KWWL Channel 7 and check our web site and mobile app for all the latest cancellations and delays affecting your area.

