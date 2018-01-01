2 Minnesota State Patrol cars struck; no serious injuries



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Two Minnesota State Patrol squad cars were struck in separate incidents on state Highway 100 on New Year's Day.

Patrol Lt. Tiffani Nielson tells KSTP-TV that the first crash occurred about 6:15 a.m. in Brooklyn Center. The trooper was outside the vehicle at the time responding to another incident. The driver of the sport utility vehicle that crashed into the squad car was arrested for driving under the influence.

The second incident happened shortly before 9 a.m. at Interstate 694 East. Nielson says a trooper was on a call with emergency lights flashing when another vehicle slid into the back of the squad car.

Information from: KSTP-TV, http://www.kstp.com

