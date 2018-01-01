Clarke men hold on for 77-74 win over Dubuque

Dylan Osetkowski scored a career-high 25 points with seven 3-pointers -- including the go-ahead bucket with 33.5 seconds left in overtime -- and Texas beat Iowa State 74-70 on Monday night to improve to 3-0 on the road.More >>
The Northern Iowa men grabbed a second half lead, but could not stop the hot-shooting Bradley Braves, as the Braves pouned the Panthers, 72-53, Sundat afternoon In Peoria. The loss drops UNI to 8-6 on the season and 0-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Sophomore Isaiah Brown was a bright spot for UNI, hitting a career high 17 pounds, with 5 three-pointers, Brown also had 5 rebounds Freshman Tywhon Pickford led UNI's rebounding for the day with eight.. Darrell Brown, Junior,...More >>
The Iowa State Cyclones are Champions of the 59th AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The Cyclones upset the hometown 20th ranked Memphis Tigers, 21-20, as the Cyclone defense came up big late in the 4th quarter. Memphis came into the game with a 10-2 season record. Iowa State had a chance to extend the lead with 5 minutes to play, but the officials ruled David Montgomery fumbled at the goal line, giving Memphis a touch back and new life on offense. But, the Iowa State defense came up ...More >>
Iowa State receiver, Allen Lazard, caught a tipped ball in the end zone for a Cyclone touchdown and a 21-17 lead in the 50th Auto Zone Liberty Bowl in Memphis. The Cyclones scored on an impressive 11 play drive, capped by QB Kyle Kempt's touchdown pass to Lazard. Kempt's pass in the end zone was high and tipped by a player right into the hands of Lazard. Iowa State 21, Memphis 17 in the 3rd quarter,More >>
