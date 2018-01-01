Clarke men hold on for 77-74 win over Dubuque

Haris Takes scored 25 points, as the Clarke University men held off Dubuque University, 77-74, in a non-conference match up at the Kehl Center in Dubuque.

Takes got help from Staci Richardson, who poured in 18 points, while Jared Walked added 10.

Dubuque's T.J. Lake led all scorers with 34, while Jamaree Atwater fired in 18. Justin Smith had a game high 12 rebounds for Dubuque in the loss.

The victory improves Clarke's record to 7-6 on the season, while Dubuque falls to 8-4.