Bills coach: Tests negative on LeSean McCoy's ankle injury

   ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) -- Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott says medical test results on LeSean McCoy's injured right ankle were negative, giving the running back a chance to play against Jacksonville in the AFC wild-card game on Sunday.
   McDermott would not go into detail except to say the team received "some good news" Monday, a day after McCoy was hurt in a 22-16 win at Miami.
   The victory combined with Baltimore's 31-27 loss to Cincinnati clinched Buffalo (9-7) its first playoff berth since the 1999 season, and ended the longest active postseason drought in North America's four major professional sports.
   McCoy was hurt and carted off the field after a 3-yard run on Buffalo's first possession of the third quarter.
   The ninth-year player leads Buffalo with 1,138 yards rushing, 59 catches and eight touchdowns, including two receiving.
   Overall, his 1,586 yards from scrimmage account for 33 percent of the Bills' total.
   Buffalo also lacks depth at the position a week after backup Travaris Cadet broke his ankle.
   That leaves Mike Tolbert and newly signed Marcus Murphy as the Bills' only running backs on the roster, along with fullback Patrick DiMarco. Murphy had one career carry for no yards in his previous two seasons with New Orleans, before leading Buffalo with 41 yards rushing against Miami.

    The Northern Iowa men grabbed a second half lead, but could not stop the hot-shooting Bradley Braves, as the Braves pouned the Panthers, 72-53, Sundat afternoon In Peoria. The loss drops UNI to 8-6 on the season and 0-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Sophomore Isaiah Brown was a bright spot for UNI, hitting a career high 17 pounds, with 5 three-pointers, Brown also had 5 rebounds  Freshman Tywhon Pickford led UNI's rebounding for the day with eight.. Darrell Brown, Junior,...

    Iowa State receiver, Allen Lazard, caught a tipped ball in the end zone for a Cyclone touchdown and a 21-17 lead in the 50th Auto Zone Liberty Bowl in Memphis. The Cyclones scored on an impressive 11 play drive, capped by QB Kyle Kempt's touchdown pass to Lazard. Kempt's pass in the end zone was high and tipped by a player right into the hands of Lazard.  Iowa State 21, Memphis 17 in the 3rd quarter, 

    Bitterly cold weather continues through the rest of the week. 

