Arians announces retirement after 5 seasons in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Bruce Arians is retiring from coaching after five mostly successful and usually entertaining seasons as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

The 65-year-old two-time NFL Coach of the Year, known for his Kangol-style hats, colorful vocabulary and love of a wide-open offense, announced the decision on Monday after meeting with his players.

Arians won a franchise-record 50 games in his five seasons with Arizona.

Counting his stint as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts, he went 59-35-1 as a head coach, counting the playoffs.

Before that, he won two Super Bowl rings as an assistant coach in Pittsburgh, the second one as offensive coordinator of the Steelers team that beat Arizona in the 2009 Super Bowl.

Arians has had health issues in recent years, including treatment for diverticulitis a successful fight against kidney cancer last offseason.

