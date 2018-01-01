Fireworks complaints slim on New Year's Eve

Record low temperatures may have contributed to the low number of firework complaints police received on New Year's Eve.

Selling fireworks is legal in Iowa, however many cities voted to ban the use of them within city limits. Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Dubuque and Cedar Falls city council's all voted to ban the use of fireworks during the winter.

Waterloo police say they received four firework related calls. Six calls also came in for shots fired, but because police say there was no evidence, they believe those calls may be firework related as well.

In Cedar Falls, police received two firework related calls.

Earlier in the month, Cedar Falls police said enforcing the ban would be challenging.

"As it sits now, we're going to have to see them launch those fireworks or use those fireworks, just simply a possession is not going to be a violation anymore," said Chief Olson.