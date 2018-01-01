Voter ID law goes into effect today

New year, new law.



Today, a voter ID law goes into effect in Iowa.



As of today, people will need to show a form of identification at the polls. Forms of ID include driver's licenses and veteran IDs, as long as it includes a photo and an expiration date.



According to the Iowa Secretary of State's Office, college student IDs will not be accepted at the polls. However, they can be used for Election Day registration if they have a photo and expiration date, along with proof of residence, like a utility bill.



Anyone who doesn't have an ID will have to sign an oath verifying they are who they say they are, then they can vote.



Last month, the Iowa Secretary of State's Office mailed voter ID cards to about 123,000 Iowans.



For more details on voter ID, click here.