UnityPoint, Amerigroup temporarily extend contract for Iowa Medicaid patients

Some Medicaid patients in Iowa won't have to worry about losing coverage... at least for now.

UnityPoint Health and Amerigroup have agreed to extend their contract, through the start of 2018. The two companies have been trying to figure out an agreement for a couple months now.

If the two don't reach an agreement, 54,000 patients will no longer receive care through Amerigroup beginning April 1st, except for emergency care.

“UnityPoint Health understands the frustration not having a decision by the year-end deadline may cause our patients, but believes we will have a decision in early 2018,” said Sabra Rosener, UnityPoint Health vice president for government and external affairs. "Individuals covered by the Amerigroup Medicaid plan do not need to make any changes to their doctors or health plan to continue their care with UnityPoint Health at this time."

Patients have been notified of the potential change. If the agreement between UnityPoint Health and Amerigroup falls through, patients will need to choose the following:

-- Stay with their UnityPoint Health provider and then change their MCO.

-- Keep their Amerigroup plan and change to an in-network provider.

A final decision is expected to be made by January 12th.