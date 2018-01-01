UPDATE: Power restored in Waterloo, Iowa City

UPDATE: MidAmerican Energy is reporting power has now been restored in Iowa City.



--------------------------------



UPDATE: MidAmerican Energy says power has been restored in Waterloo. An outage is still being reported in Iowa City, with more than 1,000 customers without power.



---------------------------------



MidAmerican Energy is reporting 1500 plus people in Iowa City without power, and more than 700 in Waterloo.



Stay with KWWL as we learn more.