Mindframe Theaters in Dubuque to close its doors for good after today

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Mindframe Theaters in Dubuque will get to enjoy just one day of business in the new year.

The only independently owned theater in Dubuque will close its doors after a full slate of movies and showtimes today.

In a Facebook post, the theater's owners say Kennedy Mall has chosen not to renew their lease.  Theater owners say that's because movie attendance is at its lowest in the last 25-30 years.

They've been in business for ten years in Dubuque.

"We love movies and it has been one of the great pleasures of our lives to be a part of the Tri-states cultural community. No one is more disappointed by this turn of events than us. We appreciate beyond measure the support that you all have shown us over the years. We have always tried to make the best of every situation and this will be no exception. We are creative, determined and daring, so don’t count us out for very long," theater owners said in a Facebook post.

Mindframe still offers a full slate of movies and showtimes today.  Check out their listings here: https://mindframetheaters.com/.

  Panther men stunned at Bradley, 72-53

    Sunday, December 31 2017 10:48 PM EST

    The Northern Iowa men grabbed a second half lead, but could not stop the hot-shooting Bradley Braves, as the Braves pouned the Panthers, 72-53, Sundat afternoon In Peoria. The loss drops UNI to 8-6 on the season and 0-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Sophomore Isaiah Brown was a bright spot for UNI, hitting a career high 17 pounds, with 5 three-pointers, Brown also had 5 rebounds  Freshman Tywhon Pickford led UNI's rebounding for the day with eight.. Darrell Brown, Junior,...

  Tipped ball gives Iowa State Liberty Bowl lead, 21-17

    Saturday, December 30 2017 4:06 PM EST

    Iowa State receiver, Allen Lazard, caught a tipped ball in the end zone for a Cyclone touchdown and a 21-17 lead in the 50th Auto Zone Liberty Bowl in Memphis. The Cyclones scored on an impressive 11 play drive, capped by QB Kyle Kempt's touchdown pass to Lazard. Kempt's pass in the end zone was high and tipped by a player right into the hands of Lazard.  Iowa State 21, Memphis 17 in the 3rd quarter, 

  TRACKING: New Year, New Record Lows

    TRACKING: New Year, New Record Lows

    Record low temperatures are possible by New Year's Day morning. Stay safe and stay warm as you celebrate the new year.

    Record low temperatures are possible by New Year's Day morning. Stay safe and stay warm as you celebrate the new year.

