Mindframe Theaters in Dubuque to close its doors for good after today

Mindframe Theaters in Dubuque will get to enjoy just one day of business in the new year.

The only independently owned theater in Dubuque will close its doors after a full slate of movies and showtimes today.

In a Facebook post, the theater's owners say Kennedy Mall has chosen not to renew their lease. Theater owners say that's because movie attendance is at its lowest in the last 25-30 years.

They've been in business for ten years in Dubuque.

"We love movies and it has been one of the great pleasures of our lives to be a part of the Tri-states cultural community. No one is more disappointed by this turn of events than us. We appreciate beyond measure the support that you all have shown us over the years. We have always tried to make the best of every situation and this will be no exception. We are creative, determined and daring, so don’t count us out for very long," theater owners said in a Facebook post.

Mindframe still offers a full slate of movies and showtimes today. Check out their listings here: https://mindframetheaters.com/.