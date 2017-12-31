Panther men stunned at Bradley, 72-53 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Panther men stunned at Bradley, 72-53

The Northern Iowa men grabbed a second half lead, but could not stop the hot-shooting Bradley Braves, as the Braves pounded the Panthers, 72-53, Sunday afternoon In Peoria.

The loss drops UNI to 8-6 on the season and 0-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Sophomore Isaiah Brown was a bright spot for UNI, hitting a career high 17 pounds, with 5 three-pointers, Brown also had 5 rebounds  Freshman Tywhon Pickford led UNI's rebounding for the day with eight..

Darrell Brown, Junior, led Bradley with 24, as the Braves went on a 22-3 run in the second half to take a lead they would never give up.

Bradley improves to 11-4 on the season, and 1-1 in the Valley, after losing at Drake to open conference play.

The Panthers must get ready to go on the road again. They play at Missouri State Thursday night. 

