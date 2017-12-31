A Powerball ticket sold in Iowa is worth $1 million.

Iowa Lottery officials say the ticket matched the first five numbers in Saturday's drawing, so it earned a $1 million prize even though it fell short of the jackpot.

The ticket was sold at a Kum & Go convenience store in Colfax, Iowa.

No one matched all six numbers in Saturday's drawing, so the jackpot will grow to roughly $440 million for Wednesday.