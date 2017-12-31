Game and Parks offers tips for safe ice fishing

The Game and Parks Commission wants anglers to check the thickness of the ice before venturing out to catch a few fish this winter.

The commission says at least 4 inches of clear, solid ice is needed to support a person ice fishing.

Other recommendations include fishing with another person, wearing a life jacket and telling a family member or friend where you'll be fishing before venturing out.

The commission also says all ice anglers should carry ice picks around their necks and have long rope handy.