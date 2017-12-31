BREAKING: 1 person dies in Waterloo house fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

BREAKING: 1 person dies in Waterloo house fire

Posted: Updated:
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Update: Waterloo Fire & Rescue says one person has died following an overnight house fire.

The fire happened at 126 Madison Street, Saturday night.

The victim was pulled from the fire and taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

The Waterloo Fire Battalion Chief says extreme temperatures did cause some problems. The first hydrant they tried to connect to was frozen over, but they were able to connect to another water source and control the fire.

No other information is being released. Stay will KWWL as more information is made available. 

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Tipped ball gives Iowa State Liberty Bowl lead, 21-17

    Tipped ball in the end zone gives Iowa State the Liberty Bowl lead, 21-17

    Tipped ball in the end zone gives Iowa State the Liberty Bowl lead, 21-17

    Saturday, December 30 2017 4:06 PM EST2017-12-30 21:06:39 GMT

    Iowa State receiver, Allen Lazard, caught a tipped ball in the end zone for a Cyclone touchdown and a 21-17 lead in the 50th Auto Zone Liberty Bowl in Memphis. The Cyclones scored on an impressive 11 play drive, capped by QB Kyle Kempt's touchdown pass to Lazard. Kempt's pass in the end zone was high and tipped by a player right into the hands of Lazard.  Iowa State 21, Memphis 17 in the 3rd quarter, 

    More >>

    Iowa State receiver, Allen Lazard, caught a tipped ball in the end zone for a Cyclone touchdown and a 21-17 lead in the 50th Auto Zone Liberty Bowl in Memphis. The Cyclones scored on an impressive 11 play drive, capped by QB Kyle Kempt's touchdown pass to Lazard. Kempt's pass in the end zone was high and tipped by a player right into the hands of Lazard.  Iowa State 21, Memphis 17 in the 3rd quarter, 

    More >>

  • TRACKING: Dangerous Wind Chills into the New Year

    TRACKING: Dangerous Wind Chills into the New Year

    We could near record lows New Year's morning.

    More >>

    We could near record lows New Year's morning.

    More >>

  • Sentencing looms for California man convicted of fraud in Iowa

    Sentencing looms for California man convicted of fraud in Iowa

    Friday, December 29 2017 5:34 PM EST2017-12-29 22:34:45 GMT
      DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A California man charged with setting up fake businesses in Iowa and two other states to obtain more than $355,000 in unemployment benefits for nonexistent workers has pleaded guilty in federal court and will be sentenced next month. Court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Iowa say Nikolai Monastyrski has pleaded guilty to all charges contained in a 14-count indictment alleging wire fraud and mail fraud. A November 2016 complaint says Monastyrski...More >>
      DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A California man charged with setting up fake businesses in Iowa and two other states to obtain more than $355,000 in unemployment benefits for nonexistent workers has pleaded guilty in federal court and will be sentenced next month. Court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Iowa say Nikolai Monastyrski has pleaded guilty to all charges contained in a 14-count indictment alleging wire fraud and mail fraud. A November 2016 complaint says Monastyrski...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.