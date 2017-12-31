BREAKING: 1 person dies in Waterloo house fire

Update: Waterloo Fire & Rescue says one person has died following an overnight house fire.

The fire happened at 126 Madison Street, Saturday night.

The victim was pulled from the fire and taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

The Waterloo Fire Battalion Chief says extreme temperatures did cause some problems. The first hydrant they tried to connect to was frozen over, but they were able to connect to another water source and control the fire.

No other information is being released.