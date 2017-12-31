BREAKING: Person identified in overnight house fire

Update: Waterloo Fire and Rescue says 63-year-old Robert Smiley died after a fire sparked in his home last night.

Fire fighters say the fire started in the basement, but as of right now they do not know the cause.

Waterloo Fire Battalion Chief Ben Petersen says there were no working smoke detectors in Smiley's home.

This is a developing story.

The fire happened at 126 Madison Street, Saturday night.

The fire happened at 126 Madison Street, Saturday night.

The victim was pulled from the fire and taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

The Waterloo Fire Battalion Chief says extreme temperatures did cause some problems. The first hydrant they tried to connect to was frozen over, but they were able to connect to another water source and control the fire.

