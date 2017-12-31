BREAKING: Person identified in overnight house fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

BREAKING: Person identified in overnight house fire

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Update: Waterloo Fire and Rescue says 63-year-old Robert Smiley died after a fire sparked in his home last night.

Fire fighters say the fire started in the basement, but as of right now they do not know the cause.

Waterloo Fire Battalion Chief Ben Petersen says there were no working smoke detectors in Smiley's home.

This is a developing story. Stay with KWWL as more information is made available.

--------

Update: Waterloo Fire & Rescue says one person has died following an overnight house fire.

The fire happened at 126 Madison Street, Saturday night.

The victim was pulled from the fire and taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

The Waterloo Fire Battalion Chief says extreme temperatures did cause some problems. The first hydrant they tried to connect to was frozen over, but they were able to connect to another water source and control the fire.

No other information is being released. Stay with KWWL as more information is made available. 

