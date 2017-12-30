Firefighters respond to house fire

Firefighters respond to a house fire in Iowa City this morning.

Iowa City Fire Department crews were dispatched at 10:27 a.m. to 2801 HWY 6 East lot 205 for a structure fire. First unit on scene found a manufactured home with heavy smoke showing from three sides of the structure. All occupants had evacuated prior to fire department arrival.

Firefighters were able to enter the structure and had the fire extinguished within 30 minutes after arrival.

The home and contents sustained significant fire damage. A lost estimate is not yet available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.