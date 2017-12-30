Iowa New Year's Day hikes canceled because of cold

Iowa's Department of Natural Resources is canceling hikes at 27 state parks that had been scheduled for New Year's Day because of frigid temperatures.

State Parks Bureau Chief Todd Coffelt said in a Friday statement that the agency is disappointed to cancel the events.

But he said the goal is to the ensure hikers' safety.

The National Weather Service is warning of hazardous weather conditions as a deep freeze sets in.

Coffelt said Iowa is planning New Year's Day hikes again next year.