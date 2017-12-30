Vandals attack beehives

Iowa State receiver, Allen Lazard, caught a tipped ball in the end zone for a Cyclone touchdown and a 21-17 lead in the 50th Auto Zone Liberty Bowl in Memphis. The Cyclones scored on an impressive 11 play drive, capped by QB Kyle Kempt's touchdown pass to Lazard. Kempt's pass in the end zone was high and tipped by a player right into the hands of Lazard. Iowa State 21, Memphis 17 in the 3rd quarter,More >>
Light snow is possible across the southern half of the KWWL viewing area tonight, with a dusting to half inch possible. High temperatures for much of eastern Iowa will remain below zero through Monday, with dangerously cold wind chillsMore >>
One of the few stores left of its kind in the state of Iowa will soon be closing its doors after nearly a half century in business.More >>
Nearly 50 families have been affected and many of the employees say they barely had enough money to get food on the table for their children, let alone buy them Christmas gifts.More >>
