Daniel Talbot, influential indie film figure, dies in NYC

New York's Lincoln Plaza Cinema says co-founder Daniel Talbot has died.

The Manhattan movie theater announced Talbot's death Friday on its Facebook page.

Trade publication Variety said that Talbot, who was in his 90s, had been in declining health in recent months.

Talbot ran the New Yorker Theater in the early 1960s and started the distribution company New Yorker Films in 1965 with "Before the Revolution," among Bernardo Bertolucci's earliest films.

Other releases included Louis Malle's "My Dinner With Andre" and films by Jean-Luc Godard, Werner Herzog and Rainer Werner Fassbinder.

A memorial service for Talbot was scheduled Sunday at New York City's Riverside Memorial Chapel, the chapel said Saturday.