Update: Stolen car located in Illinois

An eastern Iowa woman says she wants her car back after someone stole it.

Jenny Wells says she was inside Dad's Pub at 1106 LaPorte Road in Waterloo Wednesday night, when she walked outside to start her car to let it warm up.

When she went to leave, her car was gone.

Wells said she thought her friends might be playing a prank on her, so she got a ride home instead of reporting it right away.

By the next morning, Wells said she realized it wasn't a prank, and she reported her car stolen to police.

Wells says it was a light-blue 2000 Buick LeSabre with Cubs stickers, and the license plate number is SIB579.

Wells says there's also an 'Alive and Running' sticker on the side.

Even though it's illegal to leave your vehicle running unattended in the state of Iowa, Waterloo police say Wells was not cited.

If fact, eastern Iowa police say the law prohibiting drivers from leaving their vehicles unattended while running is rarely enforced.

Again, Wells says she just wants her car back.

If you have any information, please call police.