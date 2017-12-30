Iowa State wins the 59th AutoZone Liberty Bowl. 21-20

The Iowa State Cyclones are Champions of the 59th AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

The Cyclones upset the hometown 20th ranked Memphis Tigers, 21-20, as the Cyclone defense came up big late in the 4th quarter. Memphis came into the game with a 10-2 season record.

Iowa State had a chance to extend the lead with 5 minutes to play, but the officials ruled David Montgomery fumbled at the goal line, giving Memphis a touch back and new life on offense. But, the Iowa State defense came up big and stopped the Tigers last effort to score late in the game.

Allen Lazard caught what turned out to be the game winning touchdown pass in the 3rd quarter on a pass tipped in the end zone.

Lazard also tied a Liberty Bowl record with 10 receptions in the game He had 142 yards and the touchdown pass.

Iowa State wins the Liberty Bowl, 21-20 and finishes the season at 8-5, with two victories over top-5 teams.