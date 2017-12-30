Iowa State wins the 59th AutoZone Liberty Bowl. 21-20

The Iowa State Cyclones are Champions of the 59th AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The Cyclones upset the hometown 20th ranked Memphis Tigers, 21-20, as the Cyclone defense came up big late in the 4th quarter. Memphis came into the game with a 10-2 season record. Iowa State had a chance to extend the lead with 5 minutes to play, but the officials ruled David Montgomery fumbled at the goal line, giving Memphis a touch back and new life on offense. But, the Iowa State defense came up ...More >>
Iowa State receiver, Allen Lazard, caught a tipped ball in the end zone for a Cyclone touchdown and a 21-17 lead in the 50th Auto Zone Liberty Bowl in Memphis. The Cyclones scored on an impressive 11 play drive, capped by QB Kyle Kempt's touchdown pass to Lazard. Kempt's pass in the end zone was high and tipped by a player right into the hands of Lazard. Iowa State 21, Memphis 17 in the 3rd quarter,More >>
Iowa State leads Memphis, 21-20, after 3rd quarters of play in the 50th Auto Zone Liberty Bowl in Memphis. The Cyclones took a 21-17 lead on a Kyle Kempt to Allen Lazard touchdown pass. Lazard caught the Kempt pass, which had been tipped in the end zone on the wild touchdown reception. Allen Lazard has set a Liberty Bowl record with 10 catches for a 142 yards and the touchdown pass as the 4th quarter is just underway. Memphis came back with a late 3rd quarter field goal to pul...More >>
The defense was there, but, cold shooting doomed the UNI men Thursday night, as Southern Illinois upset the Panthers, 56-53, in a Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams in Cedar Falls. The victory is the first ever for Southern Illinois in the McLeod Center.More >>
