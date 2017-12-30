Iowa group plans to restore historic clubhouse

A group in northeastern Iowa is fundraising to restore a historic clubhouse from 1860 that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Garnavillo Historical Society wants to repair Lodge Hall, which served as community space for fraternal clubs through the end of the 1800s and early 1900s.

Board member Jane Thein tells the Telegraph Herald that the group aims to raise $30,000 to install gutters and drain spouts and repair the foundation and rotted wood siding.

Thein says they've raised $10,000.

Lodge Hall was used by groups including the local branch of Freemasons.

The first floor was Garnavillo's first library.

Thein says the group wants to turn the second floor into a museum of Lodge Hall's history.

She says the first floor will be used for community events.