End of 3rd quarter: Iowa State leads Memphis, 21-20, in the Liberty Bowl

Iowa State leads Memphis, 21-20, after 3rd quarters of play in the 59th AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis.

The Cyclones took a 21-17 lead on a Kyle Kempt to Allen Lazard touchdown pass. Lazard caught the Kempt pass, which had been tipped in the end zone on the wild touchdown reception.

Allen Lazard has set a Liberty Bowl record with 10 catches for a 142 yards and the touchdown pass as the 4th quarter is just underway.

Memphis came back with a late 3rd quarter field goal to pull within one.