Tipped ball in the end zone gives Iowa State the Liberty Bowl lead, 21-17

Iowa State receiver, Allen Lazard, caught a tipped ball in the end zone for a Cyclone touchdown and a 21-17 lead in the 50th Auto Zone Liberty Bowl in Memphis.

The Cyclones scored on an impressive 11 play drive, capped by QB Kyle Kempt's touchdown pass to Lazard.

Kempt's pass in the end zone was high and tipped by a player right into the hands of Lazard.

Iowa State 21, Memphis 17 in the 3rd quarter,