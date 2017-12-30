Halftime: Cyclones lead Memphis, 14-10, in the Liberty Bowl

The Iowa State Cyclones lead the Memphis Tigers, 14-10, at halftime of the Liberty Bowl in Memphis.

With about 4 minutes to play, Cyclone linebacker, Joel Lanning, came in at QB and scored from inside the 5, as Iowa State regained the lead.

Memphis kicker, Riley Patterson, drilled a 34-yard field goal as time expired, to pull the Tigers to within 4 at half.

Iowa State 14, Memphis 10 at half.