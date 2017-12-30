NYC ball drop is on despite weather - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

NYC ball drop is on despite weather

Brutally cold weather has iced plans for scores of events in the Northeast from New Year's Eve through New Year's Day, but the show will go on in New York City, where people will start gathering in Times Square up to nine hours before the famous ball drop.

 Authorities are warning revelers to dress in layers, cover exposed skin, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers.

They say it could be one of the coldest New Year's Eve ball drops on record.

The coldest New Year's Eve in Times Square came in 1917, when it was 1 degree at midnight. This year, the forecast is for 11 degrees with a wind chill around zero, which would tie for second with 1962.

Extra New York Fire Department personnel are going to be on hand to provide medical support.
 

