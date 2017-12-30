New Cedar Rapids Mayor to be sworn in on Tuesday

Mayor elect Brad Hart will be sworn in as Cedar Rapids Mayor on January 2nd.

The ceremony will take place in the city council chambers at 8 a.m.

Hart won the election over Monica Vernon in a runoff earlier this month.

Originally there were eight candidates in the race but none of them received 50% plus 1 of the vote on election day.

Hart and Vernon received the highest number of votes which sent them to the runoff.

Brad Hart will replace current mayor Ron Corbett who is vying for governor.