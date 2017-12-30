Cyclone men fall to K-State in Big 12 opener, 91-75 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cyclone men fall to K-State in Big 12 opener, 91-75

A dominating second half propelled the Kansas State men to a 91-75 victory over Iowa State in a Big 12 opener for both teams Friday night at Hilton.

K-State's Dean Wade erupted for a career high 34 points, as the Wildcats handed Iowa State its first conference home opener loss since the 2010 season.

ISU Freshman, Lindell Wigginton started hot with 15 first half points. He would finish with 23 to lead the Cyclones. Solomon Young hit for 16 and Cameron Lard scored 13 with 9 rebounds.

The loss drops Iowa State to 9-3 overall.

The Cyclones play host to Texas Monday in Big 12 action.

