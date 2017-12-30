Cyclone men fall to K-State in Big 12 opener, 91-75

The defense was there, but, cold shooting doomed the UNI men Thursday night, as Southern Illinois upset the Panthers, 56-53, in a Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams in Cedar Falls. The victory is the first ever for Southern Illinois in the McLeod Center.More >>
Drake Kulick fought for a 1-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter on his only carry of the game and Iowa beat Boston College 27-20 in the frigid Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium to snap a five-game bowl losing streak.More >>
It's safe to say the weather was much nicer in New York this time last year.More >>
While they Hawkeyes have been busy seeing the sights and getting ready for their bowl game against Boston College, the fans that will cheer them on have been making their way to New York City.More >>
