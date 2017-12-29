Black Hawks to host Des Moines New Year's Eve at Young Arena - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Black Hawks to host Des Moines New Year's Eve at Young Arena

Posted: Updated:

The Waterloo Black Hawks scored  a 4-3 league victory Friday night over the visiting Lincoln Stars at Young Arena.

The victory sets up a New Year;s Eve clash with Des Moines Sunday night in Party Town. 

It's an earlier than usual start for the Black Hawks Sunday night, as the puck will drop at 6 p.m. 

The Black Hawks invite you to come celebrate New Year's Eve with your hometown Black Hawks.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • UNI women blast Loyola in MVC home opener, 70-41

    UNI women blast Loyola in MVC home opener, 7041

    Friday, December 29 2017 11:43 PM EST2017-12-30 04:43:48 GMT
    The UNI women bolted to a 10-0 lead and never looked back in a 70-41 victory over Loyola-Chicago Friday night in the McLeod Center in the Missouri Valley Conference home opener. Junior Mikaela Morgan led the Panthers with 18-points, tying her career high, as the Panthers improved to 5-7 on the season and earned a conference win. Freshman Nicole Kroeger came off the bench to score 11. Kroeger hit three 3's. UNI has a New Year's Eve date with Valparaiso Sunday afternoon in the McLeod...More >>
    The UNI women bolted to a 10-0 lead and never looked back in a 70-41 victory over Loyola-Chicago Friday night in the McLeod Center in the Missouri Valley Conference home opener. Junior Mikaela Morgan led the Panthers with 18-points, tying her career high, as the Panthers improved to 5-7 on the season and earned a conference win. Freshman Nicole Kroeger came off the bench to score 11. Kroeger hit three 3's. UNI has a New Year's Eve date with Valparaiso Sunday afternoon in the McLeod...More >>

  • Southern Illinois upsets UNI in men's MVC opener, 56-53

    Southern Illinois upsets UNI in men's MVC opener, 56-53

    Thursday, December 28 2017 10:35 PM EST2017-12-29 03:35:10 GMT

    The defense was there, but, cold shooting doomed the UNI men Thursday night, as Southern Illinois upset the Panthers, 56-53, in a Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams in Cedar Falls. The victory is the first ever for Southern Illinois in the McLeod Center.

    More >>

    The defense was there, but, cold shooting doomed the UNI men Thursday night, as Southern Illinois upset the Panthers, 56-53, in a Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams in Cedar Falls. The victory is the first ever for Southern Illinois in the McLeod Center.

    More >>

  • Iowa rallies to beat Boston College 27-20 in Pinstripe Bowl

    Iowa rallies to beat Boston College 27-20 in Pinstripe Bowl

    Drake Kulick fought for a 1-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter on his only carry of the game and Iowa beat Boston College 27-20 in the frigid Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium to snap a five-game bowl losing streak.

    More >>

    Drake Kulick fought for a 1-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter on his only carry of the game and Iowa beat Boston College 27-20 in the frigid Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium to snap a five-game bowl losing streak.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.