UNI women blast Loyola in MVC home opener, 70-41

The UNI women bolted to a 10-0 lead and never looked back in a 70-41 victory over Loyola-Chicago Friday night in the McLeod Center in the Missouri Valley Conference home opener.

Junior Mikaela Morgan led the Panthers with 18-points, tying her career high, as the Panthers improved to 5-7 on the season and earned a conference win.

Freshman Nicole Kroeger came off the bench to score 11. Kroeger hit three 3's.

UNI has a New Year's Eve date with Valparaiso Sunday afternoon in the McLeod Center. Tipoff at 2 p.m. Sunday.