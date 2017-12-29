Bank robbery suspects arrested after snowy crash

Police in eastern Iowa say two bank robbery suspects were taken into custody today after a car crash along snowy Interstate 80.

Officers in Iowa say Lemarkis D. Hobson and Tyson Anthony Michael Hathaway were both arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Robbery after a car veered off I-80 and crashed into a roadside cornfield. Officers say they found items taken from a robbery that had happened earlier this morning at a U.S. Bank location in the 1100 block of William Street at the scene of the crash.

Police followed footprints in the snow, and found one of the suspects trying to get away. The other suspect was later found hiding in a roadside ditch.

Iowa City Police were assisted by Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Coralville Police Department and the FBI in the investigation.

Iowa City Crimestoppers is still asking for tips in the case. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available.