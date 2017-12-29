Plows working around-the-clock

It is all hands on deck for the City of Waterloo, with roughly 35 plows bearing down on the snow-covered roads.

The Waterloo Street Department even called in 9 employees who were on vacation to drive the remaining plows.

The plows rolled out one after the other on Friday; large dump trucks, road graders, and a few smaller trucks to get the narrow residential streets left an empty garage.

"Around-the-clock, until the streets are clean," said Waterloo Street Department Operations Supervisor Tony Pauley.

The nearly 5 inches of snow came down light and fluffy making for quicker cleaning.

"It does. The plow pushes a lot easier for us, so it should go good," said Pauley, who expected a smooth run.

The Waterloo fleet is ready to go after a long dry November and December.

"It was great. It helped us prepare for the snow. We are well ahead of schedule for our maintenance.

With constant snowfall throughout the day, streets and sidewalks needed more than one clearing.

Ondre Teague fueled up for his fourth round of shoveling, Friday afternoon.

"It has been really hectic; really cold. I've had to do it multiple times, go around, go back again, and again. I want to say on top of it, so it doesn't get out of hand," said Teague, who does sidewalks and driveways.

Pauley says Waterloo will be allowing street parking through the weekend. A no parking ordinance will be issued next week.