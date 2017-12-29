One man dead after three semi trucks collide on Interstate 80 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One man dead after three semi trucks collide on Interstate 80

CEDAR COUNTY (KWWL) -

The Iowa State Patrol says a man has died following a crash involving three semi trucks on Interstate 80 Friday.

A Patrol report says 69-year-old Gary Collins, of Pleasantville, was taken from the scene by ambulance but died from his injuries. He was behind the wheel of a semi that crashed into another truck, which was stopped due to another accident along the road. That second semi then collided with a third that was also stopped, according to officers. The collision happened around 2:21 p.m. going westbound on Interstate 80, near mile marker 258 in Cedar County.

The other drivers involved were both from Nebraska, and neither were reported injured by the Iowa State Patrol.

The report also notes the snowy road was not a major contributor in the crash, but an investigation is continuing tonight.

