Iowa teen killed last year to be honored at 2019 Rose Bowl parade for organ donation

An area teenager who was killed in an accidental shooting last year will be honored in the 2019 Rose Bowl parade.

Senquez Jackson went to Cedar Rapids Washington High School where he was on the basketball team.

The 15-year-old's death hit the community hard.

After Senquez died his organs were donated.

He will now be honored on the Donate Life float at the Rose Bowl parade which will have a floragraph of his image on it.

Senquez's mother Tamara told us the family will get to help complete the floragraph.

Tomorrow Washington High School will host their alumni basketball games and all of the money raised will be donated to the Iowa Donors Network in Senquez's honor.

"It means a lot because he's been gone for some while and it's taken a toll on all of us and we just want to remember him and just show the passion and love that we share for that kid," says Kaden Bowie, a friend of Senquez.

Nikki Rowland organized the event, those coming to watch won't be charged but free will donations will be accepted.

"It's kind of an awesome thing to know that you live in a place where people are willing to help out at any cost," Rowland tells us.

In addition to the alumni games there will be high school three point contests, dunking and skills competitions.

It costs alumni $35 to play in the games.

The women's game will start at 2 p.m. followed by the high school competitions and finally the men's game.

The costs for high school kids to participate in the competitions is just $10.

If you have not pre-registered to participate you can register at the school at 1 p.m. tomorrow.





