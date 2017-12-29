Chilly weather, warm hearts

As temperatures dip and snow falls, it's important to make sure people who live alone are connected and all right.

It might be chilly, but the connection between Jim Lemons and his caretaker, Emily Kayton, willy truly warm your heart.

Like clockwork, Western Home health aid, Emily Kayton, comes to work through the snow to make sure 74-year-old Jim Lemons is all right.

"It's a great feeling. Then they get here and (say), 'Jim, are you all right,'" Lemons said.

Lemons said he was married to his wife Dorothy for 48 years til she died two years ago.

"I called her ma. So, when she passed away, it's like half of my world ended," Lemons said.

All that's left of her memory are a few pictures and a quilt created from her old clothes.

"And to me, it means a lot. It's Ma's clothes. I've got her with me all the time," Lemons said.

So, Jim's family said they rely on aids like Emily to help clean, make sure he's doing OK, and keep him company.

"I couldn't ask for anybody better," Lemons said.

Chilly and snowy weather aren't stopping these caretakers from coming to work.

Mr. Lemons says that even in near white-out conditions, they always seem to find their way.

"Just having a lot more time to get to work. You know, leaving earlier and making sure you have enough time to get there," Emily said.

Emily said the Arctic-like weather is just part of the day.

So, after spending time with Jim, she's off to her next job.

Jim's daughter works at Western Home, and she said aids like Emily help bring a little peace of mind to their family when they can't be with Jim, especially when it's cold.

Western Home supervisors say many of their caretakers work through the chilly conditions, unless clients call and tell them to stay home.