Snow emergency for North Liberty

With a winter storm warning in effect, the City of North Liberty has declared a snow emergency starting today through Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

Parking on streets is not permitted until the snow emergency has been lifted. Crews will be working to clear roads through the snowfall.

Off-street parking for those without available garage, driveway or other paved parking space is available at public parking areas, including the North Liberty Community Center, 520 W. Cherry Street.

For more information about the snow emergency ordinance or parking, please contact City Hall at (319) 626-5700.