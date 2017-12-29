Little kitten rescued from the snow and extreme cold - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Little kitten rescued from the snow and extreme cold

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jessica Hartman, Multimedia Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

A small white kitten was stranded in the elements, Friday morning in Cedar Falls.

The kitten was spotted crouching on a street drain on University Avenue near the Taco John's.

Philip Golden posted a photo of the kitten to Facebook explaining that he was at work and could not rescue the kitten. He put out a plea for someone to take the kitten in.

Less than an hour after the post was made, the kitten was rescued and taken in by a woman.

She posted several pictures of the kitten eating with her dog and snuggling down in blankets. She said the kitten was starving and frozen when she picked it up.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.