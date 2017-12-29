Little kitten rescued from the snow and extreme cold

A small white kitten was stranded in the elements, Friday morning in Cedar Falls.

The kitten was spotted crouching on a street drain on University Avenue near the Taco John's.

Philip Golden posted a photo of the kitten to Facebook explaining that he was at work and could not rescue the kitten. He put out a plea for someone to take the kitten in.

Less than an hour after the post was made, the kitten was rescued and taken in by a woman.

She posted several pictures of the kitten eating with her dog and snuggling down in blankets. She said the kitten was starving and frozen when she picked it up.