Vandals kill half a million Iowa bees - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Vandals kill half a million Iowa bees

Posted: Updated:

  SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - The owners of a Sioux City bee and honey operation fear vandals may have cost the couple their business.
Justin and Tori Engelhardt own Wild Hill Honey, and they found the damage Thursday morning when they went to dust snow off their 50 hives in a grove on their west Sioux City property.
Justin Engelhardt says all the hives were knocked over, killing at least 500,000 bees. The vandal or vandals smashed any equipment they could reach but didn't steal anything. He estimated the damage at $50,000 to $60,000.
He says "this probably sunk us," because insurers don't offer beehive coverage.
No arrests have been reported.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.