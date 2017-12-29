Snow Emergency declared in Cedar Rapids - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Snow Emergency declared in Cedar Rapids


Written by Sara Belmont
A Snow Emergency is in effect for Cedar Rapids beginning at 3 p.m. until tomorrow at 3 p.m.

City officials are asking people to move cars parked on emergency snow routes.

Vehicles parked on an emergency snow route will received a fine and/or be towed.

For residential streets, you are asked to park on the odd numbered address side of the street on odd calendar days, and even numbered addresses on even calendar days.  

