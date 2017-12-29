UPDATE: Names released in I-380 pile-up

Five people were sent to the hospital after a pile up on Interstate 380 yesterday afternoon.

Iowa State Patrol says Chad Chase, 46, a Black Hawk County Sheriff's Deputy, was parked on the inside shoulder, moving traffic to the right lane when another car driven by Leander Martin, 23, slid sideways and hit the patrol car.

State Patrol says a third car was also involved, which was pulling a fifth wheel camper. Driver Peter Delaney, 34, was one of two cars that ultimately hit Deputy Chase's squad car.

According to the crash report, five people were injured in the pile up and taken to area hospitals. The injured included John Baus, 55, Ian Buck, 25, Amy Buck, 53, Jonas Buck, 20.

Also injured in the crash was a 14-year-old. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

The Iowa DOT reported a multiple car pile-up on I-380 at Gilbertville Road just before 1 p.m. The road was blocked for nearly two hours from Raymond to Evansdale Drive.

KWWL Reporter Taylor Bailey was sitting inside the tow truck at the scene and saw 10 cars piled-up. She says a Sheriff's vehicle was involved in the crash.

According to the Iowa DOT website, there was a heavy traffic jam between Exit 66: Raymond Road and Exit 65: US 20 (near Raymond).

Officers with the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office say four people, who were in the same car, were conscious when they were pulled from the vehicle. They've all been taken to area hospitals. We do not know their condition at this time.

