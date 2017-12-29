UPDATE: Names released in I-380 pile-up - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Names released in I-380 pile-up

Posted: Updated:

Five people were sent to the hospital after a pile up on Interstate 380 yesterday afternoon.

Iowa State Patrol says Chad Chase, 46, a Black Hawk County Sheriff's Deputy, was parked on the inside shoulder, moving traffic to the right lane when another car driven by Leander Martin, 23, slid sideways and hit the patrol car. 

State Patrol says a third car was also involved, which was pulling a fifth wheel camper. Driver Peter Delaney, 34, was one of two cars that ultimately hit Deputy Chase's squad car.

According to the crash report, five people were injured in the pile up and taken to area hospitals. The injured included John Baus, 55, Ian Buck, 25, Amy Buck, 53, Jonas Buck, 20.

Also injured in the crash was a 14-year-old. Their condition is unknown at this time. 

The crash is under investigation.

--------------

Interstate 380 has reopened to traffic from Exit 66 - Raymond Road to Exit 68 - Evansdale Drive (near Raymond) after a pile up this afternoon.

The Iowa DOT reported a multiple car pile-up on I-380 at Gilbertville Road just before 1 p.m. The road was blocked for nearly two hours from Raymond to Evansdale Drive. 

KWWL Reporter Taylor Bailey was sitting inside the tow truck at the scene and saw 10 cars piled-up. She says a Sheriff's vehicle was involved in the crash. 

According to the Iowa DOT website, there was a heavy traffic jam between Exit 66: Raymond Road and Exit 65: US 20 (near Raymond). 

Officers with the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office say four people, who were in the same car, were conscious when they were pulled from the vehicle. They've all been taken to area hospitals. We do not know their condition at this time. 

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL as we work to gather more information. 

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Tipped ball gives Iowa State Liberty Bowl lead, 21-17

    Tipped ball in the end zone gives Iowa State the Liberty Bowl lead, 21-17

    Tipped ball in the end zone gives Iowa State the Liberty Bowl lead, 21-17

    Saturday, December 30 2017 4:06 PM EST2017-12-30 21:06:39 GMT

    Iowa State receiver, Allen Lazard, caught a tipped ball in the end zone for a Cyclone touchdown and a 21-17 lead in the 50th Auto Zone Liberty Bowl in Memphis. The Cyclones scored on an impressive 11 play drive, capped by QB Kyle Kempt's touchdown pass to Lazard. Kempt's pass in the end zone was high and tipped by a player right into the hands of Lazard.  Iowa State 21, Memphis 17 in the 3rd quarter, 

    More >>

    Iowa State receiver, Allen Lazard, caught a tipped ball in the end zone for a Cyclone touchdown and a 21-17 lead in the 50th Auto Zone Liberty Bowl in Memphis. The Cyclones scored on an impressive 11 play drive, capped by QB Kyle Kempt's touchdown pass to Lazard. Kempt's pass in the end zone was high and tipped by a player right into the hands of Lazard.  Iowa State 21, Memphis 17 in the 3rd quarter, 

    More >>

  • TRACKING: Dangerous Wind Chills into the New Year

    TRACKING: Dangerous Wind Chills into the New Year

    Dangerous wind chills through early next week.

    More >>

    Dangerous wind chills through early next week.

    More >>

  • Sentencing looms for California man convicted of fraud in Iowa

    Sentencing looms for California man convicted of fraud in Iowa

    Friday, December 29 2017 5:34 PM EST2017-12-29 22:34:45 GMT
      DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A California man charged with setting up fake businesses in Iowa and two other states to obtain more than $355,000 in unemployment benefits for nonexistent workers has pleaded guilty in federal court and will be sentenced next month. Court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Iowa say Nikolai Monastyrski has pleaded guilty to all charges contained in a 14-count indictment alleging wire fraud and mail fraud. A November 2016 complaint says Monastyrski...More >>
      DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A California man charged with setting up fake businesses in Iowa and two other states to obtain more than $355,000 in unemployment benefits for nonexistent workers has pleaded guilty in federal court and will be sentenced next month. Court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Iowa say Nikolai Monastyrski has pleaded guilty to all charges contained in a 14-count indictment alleging wire fraud and mail fraud. A November 2016 complaint says Monastyrski...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.