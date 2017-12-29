I-380 near Raymond reopened after multiple car pile-up

Interstate 380 has reopened to traffic from Exit 66 - Raymond Road to Exit 68 - Evansdale Drive (near Raymond) after a pile up this afternoon.

The Iowa DOT reported a multiple car pile-up on I-380 at Gilbertville Road just before 1 p.m. The road was blocked for nearly two hours from Raymond to Evansdale Drive.

KWWL Reporter Taylor Bailey was sitting inside the tow truck at the scene and saw 10 cars piled-up. She says a Sheriff's vehicle was involved in the crash.

According to the Iowa DOT website, there was a heavy traffic jam between Exit 66: Raymond Road and Exit 65: US 20 (near Raymond).

Officers with the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office say four people, who were in the same car, were conscious when they were pulled from the vehicle. They've all been taken to area hospitals. We do not know their condition at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL as we work to gather more information.