Two families okay after I-380 crash

Two families are all right after an afternoon crash near Evansdale.

Crews were called to Interstate 380 around noon. between Exit 68: Evansdale Drive and Exit 70: River Forest Road (Evansdale). According to the Iowa DOT website, the left lane was blocked because of the crash.

A husband and wife from Dunkerton say they were on their way to Waterloo when they attempted to slow down because of a crash that was already ahead of them. After doing so, the car behind them, carrying a family, rear ended the couple.

Everyone is okay and the lanes have been cleared